Gasol drives Spain into Basketball WC final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: NBA champion Marc Gasol saved Spain on Friday as they battled back to beat Australia 95-88 after a second overtime period and reach the Basketball World Cup final.
They will face either France — quarter-final winners over reigning two-time champions the United States — or Argentina in Sunday’s decider in Beijing. A thrilling semi-final was 71-71 at the end of regulation time and the two sides could not be separated at the end of a nervy first overtime.
Finally, the 2006 world champions Spain jubilantly emerged after the Boomers appeared to run out of juice. Sergio Llull hit two three-pointers in the second overtime for Spain to cap their comeback.
BEIJING: NBA champion Marc Gasol saved Spain on Friday as they battled back to beat Australia 95-88 after a second overtime period and reach the Basketball World Cup final.
They will face either France — quarter-final winners over reigning two-time champions the United States — or Argentina in Sunday’s decider in Beijing. A thrilling semi-final was 71-71 at the end of regulation time and the two sides could not be separated at the end of a nervy first overtime.
Finally, the 2006 world champions Spain jubilantly emerged after the Boomers appeared to run out of juice. Sergio Llull hit two three-pointers in the second overtime for Spain to cap their comeback.