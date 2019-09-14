President SGA Cup tees off at DACGC today

KARACHI: Most of the leading players of the province will feature in the President SGA Cup which tees off here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club from Saturday (today).

Zohaib Asif and M Sharif, who were recently selected to represent Pakistan at this year’s Nomura Cup in Hong Kong in November, lead the list of players in the championship.

A total of 160 players will feature in the President SGA Cup which will be hosted by the Sindh Golf Association (SGA). Asad I.A Khan, President SGA, said that due to harsh weather conditions SGA’s tournament committee decided to reduce the duration of the competition from three to two days.

“Despite the harsh weather conditions we have received 160 entries for the championship,” said Asad, who will himself be featuring in the seniors event of the championship. Asad said that in a unique development, SGA has partnered with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in their campaign to create awareness about breast cancer.

“A unique feature of the championship this year will be our partnership with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital regarding their campaign for breast cancer awareness. All the players will wear pink ribbons while caddies will wear special T-shirts,” he said.

A total of 60 players will battle for supremacy in the amateurs event while 50 players have entered in the seniors’ contest. A total of 15 entries each have been received for the ladies and juniors events.

Meanwhile, the 18-hole veterans’ event teed off on Friday. KGC’s Rehan Mirza was the leader with a score of 41. He was followed by Brig Abdul Islam, Col Shahid Mehboob, Dr M Umar and Jalil Tareen. The championship will conclude on Sunday. Administrator DHA Brig Ibrar Bhatti will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.