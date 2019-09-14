close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

BASF attends poultry expo

Business

KARACHI: BASF presented a broad range of animal nutrition products and solutions to help the poultry industry innovate and produce the best quality feed at the International Poultry Expo 2019 on Friday, a statement said.

Feeding more animals for the growing meat, milk and egg demand, while saving the environment is the key challenge for the feed industry and farmers.

At the exhibition, BASF showcased its comprehensive portfolio of feed additives, including organic acids, enzymes, carotenoids, vitamins, and glycinates that ensure more effective and sustainable output for the animal feed industry and local farmers, it said.

The event attracted key feed industry stakeholders, customers, value chain players, distributors, influencers and government officials.

