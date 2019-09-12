Pakistan, FATF group discuss action plan progress

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar attended a two-day meeting with the Asia-Pacific Joint Group of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to discuss Pakistan’s progress on the FATF action plan.

The delegation “effectively presented Pakistan’s progress” on each of the FATF action plan items and provided additional information and clarification to the group, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry here on Wednesday.

The minister conveyed the government’s strong commitment to implementing international “Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism” standards and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unequivocal commitment to work with international community in the fight against money laundering, terrorism financing and other financial crimes.

As per the FATF’s procedures, the Asia-Pacific joint group will present its report in the FATF Plenary and Working Group meetings to be held in Paris, France, from October 13 to 18, the statement added.