Thu Sep 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

Two drown in River Chenab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

JHANG: Two youths drowned while bathing in the River Chenab near Garh Maharaja on Tuesday. According to Rescue-1122, Azeem Sultan, 22 and Fiaz Ahmed, 20 of Faisalabad came to attend the annual urs of Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA) and they decided to take bath in the river near village Sumandary of Garh Maharaja. When they entered the river they were swept away by its tides and drowned. Rescue-1122 staffers fished out the bodies.

