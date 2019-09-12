PIA adds weekly Sialkot-London flight to its network

LAHORE: PIA added one more route to its network with once a week flight for the sector Sialkot-London-Sialkot; this is the 10th route addition by the national carrier in a year.

With the commencement of Sialkot-London flight, PIA now operates 20 flights per week between the United Kingdom and Pakistan. The first flight PK 777 took off from Sialkot Wednesday morning. A simple ceremony was held at the Sialkot International Airport. The passengers of the first flight were seen off by PM’s special assistant Usman Dar, Air Commodore Shahid Qadir, head of Security & Vigilance PIA, Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, SIAL chairman and its CEO Major General Muhammad Abid Nazir (retd), Station Manager Tariq Gulzar and senior officials of PIA and Sialkot International Airport. Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in his message on the launch of the flight said the Sialkot-London flight fulfills the long-standing demand of the people of Sialkot and adjoining areas and now they will have access to direct flight with convenient timings. The flight operation from Sialkot to London will further increase the airline’s revenue and help facilitate expansion of cargo business. He congratulated PIA’s CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and his team for bringing improvement in the national carrier and commencement of London flight from Sialkot.