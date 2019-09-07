close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
September 7, 2019

India aims to land spaceship on the Moon

World

N
Newsdesk
September 7, 2019

NEW DELHI: An Indian spacecraft is set to attempt something no other mission has achieved before: making a soft, controlled landing in the moon’s south polar region.

If all goes well, the robotic lander Vikram—part of the Indian Space Research Organization’s Chandrayaan-2 mission—will touch down on the moon, marking a milestone in the exploration of our closest celestial neighbor.

Ahead of the scheduled landing between 1:30-2:30 am Saturday Delhi time (2000-2100 GMT Friday), the mission is important for future lunar and space exploration — including Mars. “Even though we got a successful lunar orbital insertion, landing is the terrifying moment,” Kailasavadivoo Sivan, ISRO’s chairman, said in a press conference. “The powered descent ... that is a first to us.” In addition to setting a global first, a successful landing would make India just the fourth country to touch down anywhere on the lunar surface, and only the third nation to operate a robotic rover there.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter will monitor the landing’s after-effects, such as whether gases from Vikram’s exhaust plume build up in the moon’s tenuous exosphere, notes Dana Hurley, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory.

Until the landing attempt, all she and the world’s other lunar scientists can do is hold their breath—because they know all too well what can go wrong. “We’re always excited and nervous, because we know it’s very hard to do,” Hurley says. “It’s a tough business.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World