20 Sindhi nationalists quit groups

SUKKUR: As many as 20 workers of the mainstream Sindhi nationalist parties including Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM- Bashir), Jeay Sindh Students Federation (JSSF), Arisar faction, Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) and Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) have announced to quit their respective parties in Sukkur.

They said on the occasion of the Defence Day, they express their solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The workers announced their resignations to participate in national politics. Ex-president JSQM-B Akri district Khairpur, Fida Hussain Shar, ex vice-president JSQM-B Akri district Khairpur, Aftab Hussain Shar, Musif Ali Shar, Habib Rehman Shar, Awais Ali Shar, Sanaullah, Allah Dino Shar, Nouman Ali Panhyar, district vice-president JSSF Sukkur, Qadeer Soomro, President JSQM Sukkur, Fazal Rehman Abro, Majid Gopang, Ghulam Rasool Samo, Sikander Memon, Barkat Ali Soomro and others announced their resignations from their respective parties.