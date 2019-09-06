Akhtar greets Misbah over dual role

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has ridiculed the dual role accorded to Misbahul Haq, jokingly said: 'I am surprised he is not appointed PCB chairman as well.'

Shoaib has been pretty vocal about Pakistan’s cricket, both in international and domestic level since his retirement. The former Pakistan international is running a YouTube channel through which he expresses his opinions relating to Pakistan and world cricket.

The Rawalpindi Express recently went through a knee operation but that hasn’t stopped him to express his thoughts on the recent changes in the Pakistan cricket. The PCB on Wednesday appointed Misbah Ul Haq in the dual role of the head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. Akhtar congratulated Misbah for his new job while hilariously trolling PCB.

Akhtar joked that he is surprised PCB didn’t appoint Misbah as PCB’s chairman. The former Pakistan skipper has been given a dual role in the Pakistan team and the management while also taking up a coaching role in Pakistan Super League (PSL). “Congratulations to @captainmisbahpk for the new ‘dual’ role of Head Coach as well as Chief Selector for Pakistan Cricket Team. I am surprised he is not appointed the Chairman PCB as well along with it. Hahahaha I am just kidding. I really hope he does wonders like before :),” Akhtar tweeted.