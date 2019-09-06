Cricketers back PCB’s new domestic structure

LAHORE: The new domestic structure introduced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received the backing of cricketers both present and former, said a press release of the PCB.

The PCB unveiled an ambitious and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure, which revolves around the creation of a more quality and intensity focused system to significantly improve first-class cricket and create sustainable success at international level.

The new structure will give importance to club cricket, provide the best cricketing environment to young talented cricketers, reward top performers, create employment opportunities for former cricketers and qualified coaches, and bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

System set to add value to first-class cricket, a courageous move by the PCB which should reap long term rewards: Former cricketersFormer Test fast-bowler and head coach of HBL PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars Aaqib Javed, is a fan of the new domestic system, and according to him, the new system is focusing on quality while overcoming the challenges and confusion of the past. He said: “I have studied the new domestic structure, it is a dream come true kind of a situation. Our domestic system was criticised from all quarters in recent years and the reason was that the system was inclined more towards quantity rather than quality. It was really tough to explain to outsiders what our domestic system was and there was a lot of confusion”.

Former international player Ghulam Ali, who played domestic cricket in Pakistan for 17 years, feels the new system will produce mentally tough cricketers, who should progress to international cricket with relative ease. He said:

“There were some doubts about the new domestic structure, initially; there was some resistance to the change, now it seems that there are some real positives, especially, since there are only six very competitive teams. This system will ensure quality which means the performers here would be mentally tough and should be able to make the next step to international cricket relatively easy”.

Former Pakistan captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has congratulated the PCB on the new domestic system. Ramiz hopes the system will bring meritocracy both in administration and player selection. He said: “It is an extremely courageous and bold move by the PCB to revamp the domestic structure. The old system was not working and its failings were reflected in our inconsistent performances on the international scene.