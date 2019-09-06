close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Security for Muharram tightened

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said Punjab police are put on alert to perform security duty of Muharram-ul-Haram processions and Majalis. The IG said during a meeting with a delegation of religious scholars at Central Police Office. The delegation comprising ulema and zakireen was led by Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash. Meanwhile, DIG Operations said that Lahore Police would provide foolproof security to all the sacred programmes of Ashura-e-Muharram.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore