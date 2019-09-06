Security for Muharram tightened

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said Punjab police are put on alert to perform security duty of Muharram-ul-Haram processions and Majalis. The IG said during a meeting with a delegation of religious scholars at Central Police Office. The delegation comprising ulema and zakireen was led by Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash. Meanwhile, DIG Operations said that Lahore Police would provide foolproof security to all the sacred programmes of Ashura-e-Muharram.