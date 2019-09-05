Peace to be maintained in Bajaur at all costs: official

KHAR: Sector Commander (North) Brigadier Ghulam Muhammad Malik on Wednesday said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in Bajaur district.

Speaking at a jirga of Uthmankhel and Tarkhani tribal elders at the Bajaur Scouts Headquarters in Khar, he said that no terrorist would be allowed to enter the district to carry out terror activity. He urged the people to keep an eye on the movement of the suspected elements in their surroundings and instantly intimate the officials of the security forces and district administration about any suspected item or person.

Appreciating the sacrifices by the tribal people, the official said the peace in the district was restored through the efforts of the government and security forces and sacrifices by the citizens would always be remembered. “A handful of anti-state elements are out to disturb the peace once again but we would not let them enter the district,” he added. The tribal elders took up the issue of uncertainty in some areas of the district for the last few weeks and forwarded their suggestions to the administration to contain uncertainty in those areas.