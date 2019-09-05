Police reforms?

It was expected that the new Punjab administration would bring in the desired reforms in the police system as promised during their last election campaign. However the current state of affairs at the Punjab police realm depicts a bleak picture. The recent incident at Rahim Yar Khan shows the brutality of our police culture where even a mentally challenged person was not exonerated from torture at law.

The way the current administration handled the Pakpattan incident shows that the Punjab government is not interested in overhauling the infected system of the police.

Ch Bilal Hassan

Islamabad