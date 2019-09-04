close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
Mehtab Haider
September 4, 2019

SBP takes decision on monetary policy rate this month

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising trends in CPI based inflation, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will have to take a cautious decision on policy rate this month despite desire of the government to slash down the rate in next monetary policy committee meeting.

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to take place its meeting by third week of the ongoing month.

With approval of Governing Council for rebasing of Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is all set to release CPI based inflation figures on Wednesday (today) with possibility of increasing month on month (MOM) inflation and touching figure of 11 percent in August 2019 against 10.3 percent for July 2019.

