Arms recovered in Hangu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: The police on Tuesday seized heavy arms and arrested three persons in a raid in Muhammad Khwaja area, officials said. They said that acting on a tip-off, the police party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Asad Zubair Khan raided a house in Muhammad Khwaja area and recovered a rocket launcher with 30 shells, 13 mortar shells, three Kalashnikovs, a repeater gun, 38 cartridges and three chargers.
HANGU: The police on Tuesday seized heavy arms and arrested three persons in a raid in Muhammad Khwaja area, officials said. They said that acting on a tip-off, the police party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Asad Zubair Khan raided a house in Muhammad Khwaja area and recovered a rocket launcher with 30 shells, 13 mortar shells, three Kalashnikovs, a repeater gun, 38 cartridges and three chargers.