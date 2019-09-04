Arms recovered in Hangu

HANGU: The police on Tuesday seized heavy arms and arrested three persons in a raid in Muhammad Khwaja area, officials said. They said that acting on a tip-off, the police party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Asad Zubair Khan raided a house in Muhammad Khwaja area and recovered a rocket launcher with 30 shells, 13 mortar shells, three Kalashnikovs, a repeater gun, 38 cartridges and three chargers.