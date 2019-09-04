Mother of KP CM passes away

MINGORA: The mother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan passed away on Tuesday. She was laid to rest in the native area of the chief minister in Matta tehsil in Swat district. The funeral prayer at 11 am was led by Maulana Pir Barakullah.

A large number of people from different walks of life offered condolences to the chief minister and his family and attended the Nimaz-i-Janaza. Among them were Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, provincial ministers, members of the National Assembly and provincial assembly, government officials, notables of the area and commoners.