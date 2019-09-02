close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

Sikhs celebrate Pahila Prakash Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: The Sikh community celebrated the Pahila Prakash Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji here on Sunday.

In this connection, a Nagar Keertan procession was taken which concluded at Gurdwara Janamasthan. A large number of Sikhs, including women and children, also participated in it. The district police had adopted strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion. Meanwhile, a 28-member delegation of the Sikhs, who had arrived Pakistan to attend the International Sikh Convention in Lahore, visited Gurdwara Janamasthan here. They visited different sections of the Gurdwara. Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad and DPO Faisal Shahzad gave warm reception to them. Talking to journalists, the head of the delegation Sardar Gorchan Singh said that the Sikh Yatrees from Canada would participate in the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana after crossing 22 countries and covering 17,000 miles by road. He said that Pakistani gives them a great respect and honour, which they do not get in India.

