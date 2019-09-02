Three-day workshop on biosafety held

SUKKUR: Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk inaugurated a three-day workshop on “Biosafety Awareness” that was organised by the Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, in collaboration with Pakistan Biological Safety Association (PBSA) the other day. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk said biosafety is prevention of large-scale loss of biological integrity, focusing both on ecology and human health. He appreciated the efforts of Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Professor Dr Mir Munsif Ali Talpur for organising such a valuable workshop for interaction among experts and students.