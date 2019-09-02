Eight held for firing on train

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra City police on Sunday arrested eight people for allegedly opening fire at the Shah Hussain Express at Gojra on Friday night.

The train’s passenger Kashif was injured in the firing incident. DPO’s spokesperson Attaullah said that a case was registered on the complaint of the train guard Muhammad Nawaz. The police arrested Osama Ghaffari and Ali Hasnain of Hussainia Colony, Gojra, Mohd Hasnain of Faisalabad, Ali Raza of Chak 386/JB, Umer Nawaz of Mughalpura, Gojra, Mian Umar of Sharif Colony, Gojra, and Muhammad Nabeel of Islampura, Gojra, he informed.