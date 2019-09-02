Shahbaz, Hamza made 56 fake companies in Punjab: Vawda

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Sunday alleged that former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Sharif had built 56 fake companies in the Punjab province and looted billions of rupees through it.

In a press conference held in Karachi, Vawda said that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had built these fake companies for cattle markets under a contract of the Punjab government and earned billions of rupees from it. He also alleged that Shahbaz Sharif had given the cattle management contracts to his blue-eyed people; one of them was the killer of 38 people.

“We have documents to prove the involvement of PML-N leaders in corruption but they are asking shamelessly for air-conditioners and IPods in jails and allow them to walk in garden," said the PTI's central leader.

Vawda said the National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Authority, and other organizations could scrutinize the documents of proof of corruption he had. “I believe that on the basis of these documents, the PML-N leaders could be punished and sent to jail provided that our laws become active,” he said.

Vawda also mentioned the diamond necklaces that were given by rulers of foreign countries in charity and said that the leaders had given it to wives and family members.

He said the PML-N leaders should tell the people about their financial status before coming into power. “For comparison purposes, we are also ready to tell our details before becoming part of the government,” he said.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s central leader Muhammad Zubair, reacting to Vawda’s allegations of the party’s central president in the press conference, said that Shahbaz Sharif had already given answers of all the baseless allegations.

Zubair, who has also served as a former governor Sindh, said that instead of putting allegations on others, Vawda should give an explanation of his nameless and illegal properties in the United Kingdom. “The PTI leaders, including Vawda, cannot make people fool,” he said.

He said that the PTI ministers have been trying to hide 300 billion rupees worth of liabilities of a few industrialists, which have been waived a few days back.

“The entire drama has been staged to save the tax thieves and defaulters,” the former governor said.

He further said that Vawda first give an explanation of money laundering of Prime Minister Imran Khan through 18 fake accounts of foreign funding in the name of PTI. He said that Shahbaz Sharif and Sharif family had already given the details of its 40 years and after the government failed to prove any of the baseless allegations, it again started making hue and cry for no reason.