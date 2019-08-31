close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
3 killed in bus-truck collision near DI Khan

ISLAMABAD: As many as three persons were killed and 15 other sustained injured when a speeding passenger bus collided with Truck near Kot Chatta Indus Highway Dera Ismail Khan on early Friday morning.

As per details, the speeding passenger bus on way to Karachi from Peshawar collided with a truck and three persons killed on the spot.

Rescue 1122 police informed that Police and Rescue teams immediately after the incident rushed to the site when they informed and shifted the bodies and injured persons to Truma center DI Khan.

Rescue teams said that the injured were taken to the hospital where condition of other injured was stated to critical. The police registered the case and started investigation.

