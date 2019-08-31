Funds embezzlement in Torghar being probed: MPA

MANSEHRA: Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan Swati has said that those who have embezzled the funds meant for people of Torghar would face the music.

"There is huge corruption in funds meant for Torghar and the corrupt would be brought to justice," Swati told reporters in Oghi on Friday. He said that Rs50 million had been earmarked by the tehsil municipal authority Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, for installation of solar systems at mosques during the previous government, but the amount was embezzled and he had taken up that issue in the provincial assembly, wherein Speaker Mushtaq Ghani constituted a committee to probe it.

"I have solid evidence that this money meant for electrification of mosques in my constituency has been embezzled by black sheep in TMA and I would provide the evidence to the committee headed by provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai on the order of the speaker provincial assembly," said Swati.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Mohammad Naeem Khan has relaxed the educational qualification condition for applicants of the force in Torghar district. Torghar, which was given the status of a settled district in 2011 from a tribal belt of Mansehra, faces a high rate of illiteracy among other districts of the province.