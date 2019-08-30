Paramedics meet state minister for parliamentary affairs

Islamabad: A delegation of All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation held a meeting with Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and apprised him of the problems of allied health professionals including paramedics.

The delegation led by central president of the Federation, Sharatullah Yousafzai informed the minister that paramedics have been facing many problems due to non-existing Para Medical Council. The delegation also said the paramedical staff should also be given uniform service structure and allowances across the country. The minister promised to take up issues of paramedics with the concerned Government forum.

The delegation also included general secretary Muhammad Arshad Khan, Malik Munir, Pervaiz Khan, Hameed Gul and others. They said that formation of Allied Health Professionals Council was need of the hour.