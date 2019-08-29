NAVTTC, Japan join hands for technical training

Islamabad: The government is focused on increasing standards and quality of skill education to increase the productivity of highly skilled labor that will serve both the needs of individuals and the country.

This was said by Federal Minister of Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood while addressing the agreement-signing ceremony for sending technical interns to Japan here on Wednesday.

The minister valued the cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in various fields and expressed hope to have more collaboration for the furtherance of skill development of the country. The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan have reached an agreement on the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Trainings to transfer technical skills, latest techniques and knowledge to Pakistani workforce to contribute towards the human resource development of Pakistan.