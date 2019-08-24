close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
August 24, 2019

PCB's newly framed constitution suspended

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received a big jolt when a single member bench of Lahore High Court suspended its new constitution.

Justice Shahid Mubeen responding to plea of Ahmad Nawaz and Munir Ahmad suspended the new PCB Constitution which means the 2014 constitution stands restored. The suspension halts the execution of the new domestic cricket plan devised by the board.

The previous governing board consisting of representatives of regions and departments also stands restored. The court also reinstated Taimoor Azam Khan, Sabih Azhar and Ayaz Akbar as PCB panel coaches.

Assistant manager Khurram Awan who had been sacked recently was also reinstated. The court also suspended the ad hoc committee of Rawalpindi district association. “We haven’t received anything as yet from the court,” a PCB official said when asked for PCB's reaction. “All officials are in a meeting. We will comment after the meeting,” he added.

