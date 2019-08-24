close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
August 24, 2019

Training budget

Newspost

 
August 24, 2019

For improved employees performance and effective organizational service delivery, training is essential. It is noticed that those employee who receive the necessary training, be it pre-service or in-service, are more able to perform in their job. A training programme allows trainees to strengthen skills. A capacity building initiative or a development programme brings all employees to a higher level so they all have similar skills and knowledge.

More or less, all training institutes and academies both at the federal and provincial levels, are reportedly facing budgetary challenges. All these training institutes and academies are either provided inadequate budgeting or it has been slashed which is massively affecting their effective working. When it comes training and capacity, the present rulers in Naya Pakistan must show grace and generosity and direct the relevant ministries or divisions to open their purses in matters of budget provision for training institutes and academies which training various stakeholders as per their mandate and mission.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

