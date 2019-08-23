1.4b Chinese oppose violence in Hong Kong

BEIJING: China on Thursday said that its 1.4 billion citizens fully stand by the Hong Kong’s administration, opposing any kind of violence there.

Commenting on the recent public-march held against the violence in Hong Kong in the United Kingdom and Australia, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said " everyone might have noticed that in some cities in foreign countries, there are indeed some overseas Chinese and Chinese students who have taken to the streets to express their desire and support for supporting the reunification of the motherland and demanding the maintenance of Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

First, they expressed their indignation and opposition to the words and deeds that attempted to split the country and discredit the image of China. This is entirely reasonable and reasonable.

Second, we hope that overseas Chinese citizens can rationally express their patriotic enthusiasm and pay attention to protecting their own security. Third, the Chinese government has consistently required overseas Chinese citizens to abide by local laws and regulations.