Fri Aug 23, 2019
AFP
August 23, 2019

Ireland to play England in World Cup warm-up Test

AFP
August 23, 2019

LONDON: Owen Farrell and George Ford will start a Test match together for the first time in over a year when England play Ireland in a World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Saturday.

Farrell returns to the starting XV—he was a replacement in the 13-6 defeat by Wales last Saturday—partnering Manu Tuilagi in the centres with Ford retaining his place at fly-half.Ben Youngs comes in at scrum-half—Willi Heinz having started against the Welsh in both Tests—with experienced prop Joe Marler getting his first start since coming out of international retirement. The last time Ford and Farrell started together was the second Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein last June, which England lost 23-12.

