Man, wife found hanged

LAHORE: A man and his wife were found hanged in their home under mysterious circumstances in the Kot Lakhpat police limits on Thursday.

Police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy and started investigations. The victims have been identified as Bashir Ahmad and Sajida Bibi. Police said the victims’ only son had returned from academy and found his parents hanged under the stairs. Police have found a suicide note of Bashir Ahmad which states that nobody was involved in his killing. He also sought help for his son.

shot dead: A 27-year-old man was killed by his opponents over old an old enmity in the Millat Park police area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Waqas Gujjar. Police said he was sitting in his mohalla after appearing before a court. The accused persons approached him and opened indiscriminate firing and shot him dead.

police syllabus: The inspector general of police, Punjab, participated in the launching ceremony of police syllabus for D Course at Police Training College, Lahore. The modules of moral values, ethics and public dealing have been incorporated in the upgraded syllabus of police, said IG Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said while discussing the the police training first book of D Course.

tree-plantation: A tree-plantation campaign has been started by Punjab Police. Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan and additional IGs planted saplings at Central Police Office, Lahore.