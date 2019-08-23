Conference on artificial intelligence at NUST concludes

Islamabad: International conference on role of artificial intelligence in environment monitoring was held at NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) here on Wednesday. The conference’s theme this year was Artificial intelligence – A game changer for climate change and the environment. The conference brought together renowned scholars and scientists from across the globe.

Addressing the closing session, the chief guest, State Minister for Climate Change Ms Zartaj Gul, said AI has helped researchers achieve 89 to 99 per cent accuracy in identifying tropical cyclones, weather fronts and atmospheric rivers, the latter of which can cause heavy precipitation and are often hard for humans to identify on their own. By improving weather forecasts, these types of programs can help keep people safe. Moreover, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could be one of the solutions to solving major global environmental crises—from climate change to animal endangerment to disease containment.