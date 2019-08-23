CM approves establishment of engineering institute in Thar

Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has approved establishment of a state-of-art Thar Institute of Engineering, Science & Technology (TIEST) over an area of 317 acres at Mithi for Rs1.5 billion as an initial cost and more funds would be made available, if and when required.

He also directed the vice chancellor of the NED University to start classes from October 2019 temporarily in the building of Benazir Cultural Complex, Mithi, for which he approved the release of Rs120 million immediately.

He took this decision on Thursday while presiding over a meeting to discuss and decide the establishment of TIEST at Mithi. The meeting was attended by Senior Member BoR Shams Soomro, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary University & Boards Riazuddin Qureshi, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, VC NED University Prof Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Secretary Culture Parvez Sihar, DC Tharparkar Shahzad Thahim and other officers concerned.

NED University VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi, briefing the chief minister, said that the academic council of the NED University had approved 60 seats for TIEST, Mithi, including 46 regular and 14 self-finance.

The allocation of the seats for the TIEST would be five for the HSC Karachi board, eight for the Hyderabad board, 18 for the Mirpurkhas board, four for the Larkana board, two for the federal board, two for the Aga Khan board, one for A-level and one from other boards.

Under the bachelor’s programme, self-finance, two seats have been allocated for the Karachi board, two for Hyderabad, three for Mirpurkhas, two for Sukkur, two for Larkana, one for the federal board, one for the Aga Khan board and one for A-level.

Talking about the faculty and supporting staff of the TIEST, Dr Lodhi said there would be 19 posts, including one principal of grade 21, one of professor of grade BS-21, two associate professors of grade 20, four of assistant professors, three lecturers, one IT manager, two data entry operators, two lab technicians and three naib qasids. Apart from them there would be 44 administration and supporting staff, including the deputy registrar.

SMBR Shams Soomro told the chief minister that the university had demanded a piece of land of 317 acres. The land has been identified in Mithrio Bhatti village on the main Islamkot road. The land identified has been measured at 325 acres. It is located between Mithi and Islamkot at a distance of 18 kilometres from Mithi and 22 kilometers from Islamkot towards Mithi.

The NED University VC said that apart from the institute/university, there would be an industrial park. The areas would be utilised for the admin block, faculties, labs, workshops, residential colonies, parks, etc.

The chief minister directed SMBR Soomro to move a summary for the allotment of the land. He said that after 20 years more than 20MW electricity would be produced from Thar-coal and Thar would be a hub of investment, trade and industry.

“This Institution would flourish and I want to make a seat excellence developing on the sand dunes of Thar,” he said and added he was proud to have realised the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto by producing 660MW coal-fired power, and following the instruction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto a degree- awarding institute of engineering and science was being established.

The chief minister directed the NED VC to start classes in the Benazir Bhutto Complex from October 1, 2019, and then start working on the main institute’s building. The chief minister was told that the Syndicate of the NED University had approved the Thar Institute of Engineering, Science and Technology budget of Rs209.517 million for 2019-20.

The finance secretary briefing the chief minister said that the chief minister had approved Rs850 million for the TIEST out of which Rs100 million had been allocated for the current financial year.

At this, the chief minister said that the NED University was going to start engineering from October; therefore, the funds would be insufficient for establishing a lab and purchasing other equipment.