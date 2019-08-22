Bannu to be made polio-free district: official

BANNU: A senior divisional official said that Bannu district would be made the polio-free area at all cost.

Addressing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, Commissioner, Bannu, Adil Siddique, said that all resources should be utilised to make the anti-polio drive a success.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Jehangir Azam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu, District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Qasim Ali Khan, DPO Bannu Yasir Afridi, North Waziristan tribal district and district health officers of the Lakki, Bannu and North Waziristan attended the meeting.

The health officials of three districts gave a presentation to the participants, pointing out the refusal cases that had been overcome.

The commissioner stressed the health officials to cover the far-flung areas in the division where the refusal cases had been reported.

Regarding the shortage of the polio staff, he assured that he would take up the issue with the provincial authorities of the Health Department.