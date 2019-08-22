Zulfiqar crowned Jinnah Golf champ

LAHORE: Zulfiqar Ali of DHA Karachi claimed the title of 2nd Jinnah Development Golf Tour at the PAF Airmen Golf Course on Wednesday.

Zulfiqar had three rounds aggregate score of 221 followed by Rizwan at 222 and Arshed 223. For all these hopefuls it was an occasion that provided them a chance to demonstrate their skills and have the honor of being graded as the recognized professional golf players of the national golf circuit. Overnight leader Atiq indulged in some faulty tee shots and lost his command over his victory march. Two others who fell behind in the race were strong contenders like Imran Ali Khan and Sunny Masih who tumbled due to flawed and unreliable putting on three holes. At the conclusion of the event the winners were honoured by Asad I.A. Khan, President Sindh Golf Association, and Col Zahid, Secretary Sindh Golf Association.