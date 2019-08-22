close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
AFP
August 22, 2019

Indonesia deploys more troops as Papua hit by fresh unrest

AFP
August 22, 2019

MANOKWARI, Indonesia: Indonesia’s Papua was hit by fresh unrest Wednesday as more than 1,000 security personnel were sent to the restive region after violent protests that saw buildings torched and street battles between police and demonstrators. Jakarta has called for calm in its easternmost territory — where an insurgency against Indonesian rule has simmered for decades — following riots triggered by the detention of dozens of Papuan students in Java at the weekend. On Wednesday, about 1,000 people protested in the streets of Timika city, where an AFP reporter saw demonstrators throw rocks at the local parliament building and try to tear down its fence. The crowd, which also reportedly pelted shops and homes with rocks, dispersed as riot police fired warning shots. Indonesian media reported police arrested 45 people, including some they accused of masterminding the protests and damaging buildings.

