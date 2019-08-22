Military dictators destroy political institutions, says PPP leader

SUKKUR: PPP’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday said for the last 40 years, military dictators had destroyed all the political institutions and violated the Constitution.

While addressing the members of Sindh High Court Bar Association, Khursheed Shah said the conspiracy against politicians was being hatched and their character assassination was carried out. He said the country is currently facing a defining period with multiple issues, while Prime Minister Imran Khan was asking the parliament to suggest what he should do.

Shah said it was the PPP’s programme to strengthen the parliament and all national institutions, and for that his party had brought the 18th Amendment during their previous tenure, while PPP’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was the president. He said despite political differences with PTI politics, they unconditionally supported the government on Kashmir issue.

The PPP’s senior leader said war is not a solution of any issue. The only and ultimate solution would be to hold political talks to resolve the issue because war causes devastation and destruction. He said the incumbent government has no experience of ruling the country but knows to victimise political opponents by the NAB. Khursheed Shah said he did not have any illegal property and was never involved in corruption. He said he approved Rs60 billion projects for Sukkur, including arts and designing college, Allama Iqbal University, SIUT and a woman university.