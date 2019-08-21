Two die in accident on bridge

LAHORE: Two people died and five others sustained injuries when the brakes of a truck failed and it hit other vehicles on a bridge in the Kot Lakhpat police area on Tuesday.

Two cars, two rickshaws and a bike were also badly damaged in the accident. One of the deceased has been identified as Ilyas, 50. The other deceased is a 26-year-old man, unidentified so far.

A Lahore-Kasur bound Mazda was going on Lahore bridge when it's brakes failed and it hit a bike.As a result, two rickshaws and two cars also collided with each other. Two people died and five others suffered injuries. Police and Rescue teams reached the scene and started rescue operation.

Police handed over the bodies to their families and arrested the accused driver. The driver had tried to flee the scene but the travellers captured him and handed him over to police. Meanwhile, the incident also created traffic congestion on the bridge.

Rescue 1122: Rescue-1122 of Punjab Emergency Service provided services to victims of 871 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours. According to the data provided by the Emergency Service here Tuesday, nine persons died while 997 other injured in the accidents. Around 596 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 401 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.