Wed Aug 21, 2019
August 21, 2019

PMEX Creates History – Registers PKR 105 billion Daily Trading Volume

Karachi

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX), the country’s only multi-commodity futures exchange, recorded the highest ever daily trading volume of PKR 105.619 billion on August 07, 2019, since commencement of its operations in 2007.

Commenting on the record daily trading volume, Mr. Ejaz Ali Shah, Managing Director, PMEX, said, “We are delighted to witness a significant surge in the daily trading volume. This increase exhibits the growing interest of market participants in using our diversified product suite to invest trade and hedge at a regulated platform. We are confident that trading volume will increase further over the years.”

Over the last few years, PMEX has made progress on many fronts i.e. upgrading technology infrastructure, expanding product suite, inducting new members and market makers, enhancing customer services and increasing its footprint by opening branch offices in Islamabad and Lahore.

Moving forward, the Exchange is working on developing e-trading platforms to connect with the local economy with special focus on agriculture. These platforms will also be used for the trading of electronic warehouse receipts, offering greater financial inclusion for the farming community through Collateral Management system.***

