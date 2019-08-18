close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
AFP
August 18, 2019

Evacuations as Gran Canaria hit by new blaze

AFP
August 18, 2019

MADRID: Authorities in the Spanish island of Gran Canaria were evacuating a luxury hotel and tourist spot on Saturday as a new forest fire broke out just days after another blaze raged in the same area. On its Twitter account, the island council said it was evacuating the Cross of Tejeda, a mountain pass popular for its spectacular views in the centre of Gran Canaria, and a nearby luxury hotel. It was unclear how many people were being evacuated. The council added it was blocking off roads near the blaze.

