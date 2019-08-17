US lawmaker rejects Israel’s visit offer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Palestinian-American lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday rejected Israel's offer to allow her to visit her grandmother in the West Bank, blasting the "oppressive conditions" set for the visit as humiliating. "I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in -- fighting against racism, oppression & injustice," Tlaib said in a tweet.
WASHINGTON: Palestinian-American lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday rejected Israel's offer to allow her to visit her grandmother in the West Bank, blasting the "oppressive conditions" set for the visit as humiliating. "I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in -- fighting against racism, oppression & injustice," Tlaib said in a tweet.