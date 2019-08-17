US lawmaker rejects Israel’s visit offer

WASHINGTON: Palestinian-American lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday rejected Israel's offer to allow her to visit her grandmother in the West Bank, blasting the "oppressive conditions" set for the visit as humiliating. "I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in -- fighting against racism, oppression & injustice," Tlaib said in a tweet.