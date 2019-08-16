RCB staff performed well during Eid

Rawalpindi : The performance of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board sanitation staff and the administration of remained good during Eid days as they remained busy in lifting the offals and other remaining of the sacrificed animals throughout the Rawalpindi Cantonment wards falling in its vicinity.

According to the information gathered by this correspondent from official spokesman, Qaisar Mahmood, Secretary of RCB as well as its sanitation incharge, Waris Bhatti, about 580 sanitary workers plus 120 rubbish collection vehicles were deployed in the task. Qaisar Mahmood told that the Cantonment Executive Officer of RCB, Sibtain Raza and Addl CEO Faisal Munir Wato accompanied by Muhammad Waris Bhatti who is also Public Health Officer along with sanitation team comprising three sanitary inspectors and 22 supervisors remained busy round the clock during three days of Eidul Azha to manage the cleanliness work.

The sanitation staff was provided with the meals due to extra working hours. However, it was also confirmed that 113 complaints were also received from low lying areas where from the garbage was promptly removed.

When this correspondent approached people during Eid days to record their statements on cleanliness work carried out by the civic body, they however, greatly appreciated RCBs role. According to views given by public besides elected members of RCB and a senior journalist, etc., all praised to efficient performance conducted by RCB’s sanitation team.

Similarly, the public also lauded senior management particularly, CEO Sabtain Raza, Addl CEO, Incharge Sanitation for what they stated because of their keen interest as well as strict monitoring and effective planning over all cleanliness and lifting work of ofals of sanitation team over all remained proper and good. CEO Sabtain Raza while giving views told that RCB’s administration made strenuous efforts and worked hardly thus a sharp contrast of environment and outlook was witnessed in all wards of RCB during three days of Eidul Azha. He specially commended the role of Public Health Officer, Waris Bhatti in managing the overall situation in efficient way, which has been well appreciated by public, members and traders as well.