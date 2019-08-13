Scattered rain likely

Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected at Rawalpindi, Hazara, Malakand Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, DI Khan, Bannu Divisions) and Gilgit-Baltistan, at isolated places in DG Khan, Multan, Zhob, Kalat Divisions. Hot and Humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was observed in Sialkot (AP 40, City 18), Narowal 07, Faisalabad 03, Kasur 03, Mangla, Jhelum Trace and Garhi Dupatta 06.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Bahawalnagar where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 37.5°C and minimum was 27.4°C.