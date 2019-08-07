Transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers, including Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture & Rural Economy on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Sumaira Samad (awaiting posting) as ACS Secretary (Agriculture & Rural Economy) and Touqeer Ilyas (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional (Addl) Deputy Commissioner (General) Gujrat. Qadeer Ahmad Bajwa, Addl DC (General) Chakwal has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Chief Minister’s Office. Babar Aman Babar, Programme Director Punjab Resource Management Plan, has been transferred and posted as Member Governance/IT & Coord Planning & Development Board. Farhat Jabeen (under transfer) has been posted as Director Punjab Institute of Language, Arts & Culture (PILAC).

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police, Punjab, on Wednesday issued an order for transfer and posting of a DSP. Zaiham Abbas has been posted as SDPO Kotli Sattian, Rawalpindi. App for drug prevention: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has designed "Zindagi" app for drug prevention.

The mobile app has been designed on the directions of the Ministry of Narcotics Control secretary. The “Zindagi” mobile app was developed with the collaboration of Ministry of Narcotics Control and UNDOC.

The app features include reporting of drug peddlers to Anti-Narcotics Force. Other features include drug symptom, diagnosis, trends, recovery podcasts, recovery videos, success stories and games.