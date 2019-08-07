PhD degrees

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to four scholars. According to details, Abdul Qayyum Aslam, s/o Rai Muhammad Aslam, has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Environmental Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Critical Appraisal on Climate Change (Extreme Events) Impacts & Evaluation of Adaptation Perspective in Southern Punjab’, Maqbool Anwar, s/o Muhammad Anwar, in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Role of Minorities in the Political System of Pakistan (A Case Study of the Christians of Lahore Division)’, Anam Iftikhar, d/o Ch Muhammad Iftikhar Ahmed, in the subject of History after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A History of Resistance in the Colonial Punjab, 1914-1947: A Reappraisal’ and Usman Hameed, s/o Shaukat Hameed, in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Pakistan-Turkey Relations 1973 to 2013: A Historical Perspective’.