World help sought on Held Kashmir

LAHORE: Family members of Kashmiri Hurryat leaders Syed Ali Gilani and Yasin Malik have warned the Muslim world that India will commit genocide of Kashmiri Muslims in Held Kashmir after stripping it of its special autonomy.

Bloodshed of Muslims will increase in coming weeks and months in Indian Held Kashmir if Muslim world do not come to their rescue and intervene in the matter, they said while talking to JI vice Amir Liaquat Baloch during a meeting at Makkah.

They apprised the JI leader about the latest situation in held valley and expressed their resolve that the people of Kashmir would never surrender their struggle against Indian occupation. They said revocation of Article 370 had not deterred their resolve rather they stood united with un-shattered courage and determination.

Baloch said people of Pakistan were standing with them in this moment of shock and would never leave Kashmiris alone. He regretted that Indian PM Modi had thrown entire region into war by taking the dangerous step of scraping Kashmir special autonomy.

However, he said this Indian decision would not have any impact on Kashmir statues as disputed territory and the struggle of Kashmiri people against illegal occupation. He said Kashmir was a disputed territory according to Pak-India mutual agreements and also as per UN resolutions.

Baloch also held a meeting with Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia. He said issue of Afghanistan should be resolved according to the wishes of the people of the country.

LCWU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Wednesday organised a seminar in connection with the upcoming Independence Day where the speakers also condemned revocation of special status of Kashmir by India.

According to a press release, the seminar was organised by the LCWU’s Pakistan Studies Department. The speakers said educational institutions could play an important role in promoting national unity. Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said all religions promoted peace. Syed Muhammad Asadullah said no nation could put itself on road to progress without national solidarity.

Meanwhile, LCWU announced that the university would remain closed from August 12 to August 15 August in connection with Eid holidays and August 16 in lieu of previous convocation. The university would reopen on August 19.

cleanliness: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a special session regarding Eidul Azha cleanliness operation with sanitary workers and officers here on Wednesday.