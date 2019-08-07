close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

Condolences

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said police officers are like a family and their grief and happiness are equally shared by all. The IG expressed these views during a condolence reference held at Central Police Office for the police officers who died in the last two years. The families of the deceased officers were also present. The vice-president of former IGs organization, AFIGP, Khawja Khalid Farooq said that the initiative by IG Arif Nawaz Khan to hold references for the deceased police officers was a laudable step.

