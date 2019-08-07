India can’t snatch Kashmiris’ right: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said India could not snatch Kashmiris' right to self-determination through policies of torture and cruelty.

He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the joint session of the Parliament on the current Kashmir situation as the voice of the nation. In a statement, the CM said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the message of peace to the world and it was a fact that every conscious Indian was also ashamed of the undemocratic act of the Modi government.

It is a reality that Indian prejudices towards occupied Kashmir had been exposed to the world again, he said. India is violating the international laws and norms by abrogating the special status of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he said, adding the regional peace and stability had been put at stake by the Modi government. He asserted that the armed forces of Pakistan would give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression and added that Pakistanis were standing side by side with their armed forces.

He said that international powers must take notice of the undemocratic and illegal step by India. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the provincial government had launched the largest paperless human resource management system in the history of the country.

In a Tweet, he said all necessary details of around 400,000 teachers were available online and they would not have to move around offices for solution to their petty matters. He said the transfer of around 20,000 teachers was made in the last two months without using any political pressure, corruption or recommendations and added that it was an important milestone towards elimination of corruption and achieving the goals of e-governance and transparency.

notice: Usman Buzdar on Wednesday took notice of the murder of a girl student in the Chak Jhumra area in Faisalabad. He has sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) and ordered that the culprit(s) should be arrested.

grieveD: Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths of people who were swept away in Morgah nullah in Rawalpindi. The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He also sought a report from the administration.