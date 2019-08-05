Zheng wins first WTA title

LOS ANGELES: Zheng Saisai knocked off her fourth seeded opponent of the week to capture her first career WTA title with a straight sets win over Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the San Jose WTA tournament on Sunday.

The unseeded Zheng, who also beat Sabalenka in their only other career meeting, used a solid serving performance to beat the second seed from Belarus 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). Zheng clinched the victory in the second set tiebreaker when Sabalenka doubled faulted on the first championship point.

Sabalenka also double faulted to get to championship point as she finished with eight double faults compared to just five for Zheng.After the 25-year-old Zheng downed eighth-seeded American Danielle Collins, she beat fourth-seeded US teen Amanda Anisimova in a three-set quarter-final marathon.