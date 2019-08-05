close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
August 6, 2019

Joint sitting of AJK-LA, Kashmir council convened

World

A
APP
August 6, 2019

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has convened an emergent joint sitting of Kashmir Council and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJK-LA) on Wednesday in view of the abrogation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the special joint sitting. Meanwhile, rallies were held in different towns of Azad Kashmir to condemn the Indian act, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Rawalakot and Bagh.

