Sun Aug 04, 2019
A
August 4, 2019

RDA demolishes illegal site office of housing scheme

Islamabad

A
APP
August 4, 2019

Rawalpindi : Under the direction of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Arif Abbasi Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) taking strict action against illegal housing schemes demolished one under construction building, development, sealed site office and dismantled sign boards of illegal housing scheme namely Avenue Housing Scheme near new Islamabad International Airport.

Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notice issued to the owner of above illegal housing scheme.

MP&TE Directorate RDA’s Staff including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of the police from concerned police station carried out operation near new Islamabad International Airport.

