Pakistan down Qatar in Asian U23 Volleyball

KARACHI: Pakistan were off to a flying start when they defeated Qatar in straight sets in their Group C opener of the 3rd Asian Men’s Under-23 Volleyball Championships at Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Saturday.

Under the Korean coach, Pakistan sizzled at the grand stage, notching 25-22, 25-11 and 25-22 victory.

“Team played well,” Pakistan Volleyball Federation’s (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told ‘The News’ from Myanmar after the convincing victory.

However, he was quick to add that the brigade could do better than what it did.

“Our team is strong. You know it’s just the start and the boys also need some time to adjust. As most of them, almost all, were playing for the first time so little bit problem was there but overall it was a nice effort,” Yaqoob said.

He was hopeful that as the event progresses, team will improve its performance.

According to information provided by PVF, setter Hamid exhibited great skills. In attack, Wasim and Abdullah were outstanding. Libero Nadeem did a fine job. The Korean coach Kim used all players in the match through good substitution.

Pakistan now face Bahrain on Sunday (today). On Monday (tomorrow), they will meet Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, in the other Group C match, Chinese Taipei defeated Bahrain straight 3-0.

Pakistan need at least one more win in their group to qualify for the quarter-finals league. Hosts Myanmar defeated Hong Kong, Kazakhstan edged past Vietnam and Thailand downed New Zealand.

The teams have been boarded at top class hotel.

“Hotels here are amazing,” Yaqoob said. “This is a greenish city, better than Islamabad. Having less than a million population it has around eight top class hotels,” Yaqoob said.

“Here the infrastructure is also amazing and staying at such a beautiful place and quality hotels will motivate the athletes here,” said Yaqoob.